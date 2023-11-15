Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.48% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AWAY opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

About ETFMG Travel Tech ETF

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

