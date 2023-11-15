Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5,408.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,983 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,561,000 after buying an additional 144,765 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 276,261 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,058,000 after buying an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $53.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

