Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 74.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

