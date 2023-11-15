Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 12,625 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of Duolingo worth $14,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $219.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.08. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $223.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -812.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $35,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,556,688 shares in the company, valued at $704,224,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,796 shares of company stock valued at $71,739,801. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Duolingo from $191.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

