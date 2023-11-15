Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 28,582 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Ryan Specialty worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after buying an additional 2,066,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after buying an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,332,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $44,952,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,152,000. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,283 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $191,364.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 54.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

