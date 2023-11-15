Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of MicroStrategy worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $1,570,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 66.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 74.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $480.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $132.56 and a twelve month high of $535.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 372.09 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total transaction of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares in the company, valued at $232,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. TD Cowen began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $513.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.80.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

