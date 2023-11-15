Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,398 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of Harmonic worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,800,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,815,000 after buying an additional 2,022,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 841.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,597 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,308 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,466,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.
Harmonic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.75 and a beta of 0.90.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.
