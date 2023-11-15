Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 558,808 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of Ready Capital worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RC. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ready Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ready Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ready Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.25%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

