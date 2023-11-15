Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 11,751 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of PagerDuty worth $15,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,379,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,335,000 after buying an additional 549,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,604,000 after buying an additional 180,197 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,883,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,840,000 after buying an additional 242,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,260,000 after buying an additional 126,421 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after buying an additional 68,598 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.28 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $363,056.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 21,616 shares of company stock worth $471,681 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

