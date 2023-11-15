Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 5,463 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 481,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Beam Therapeutics worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,094,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after buying an additional 1,216,215 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 15.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 523,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after buying an additional 70,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

