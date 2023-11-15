Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of Credit Acceptance worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 48.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.
In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total value of $197,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at $37,424,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CACC stock opened at $436.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $358.00 and a fifty-two week high of $576.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.38.
Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.
