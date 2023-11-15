Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,688,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Semtech worth $15,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Semtech by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Semtech by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Semtech by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $992.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

