Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of AtriCure worth $14,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 35.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after buying an additional 359,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,621,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AtriCure by 42.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,485,000 after buying an additional 253,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 37.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 753,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after buying an additional 204,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $68.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

