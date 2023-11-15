Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.65 Million Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of TG Therapeutics worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

