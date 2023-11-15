Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.99 Million Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.97% of Deluxe worth $14,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at $6,739,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 207,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Deluxe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after buying an additional 188,788 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Deluxe by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 171,327 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at $2,507,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLX opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $833.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 173.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLX. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

