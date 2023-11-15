Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.31 Million Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,698,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,464 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.38% of GoPro worth $15,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 644.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GoPro by 127.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Price Performance

GPRO stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $523.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.30 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoPro

About GoPro

(Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.