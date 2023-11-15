Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.36 Million Stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Alight worth $15,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alight by 80.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 14,144,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318,617 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,459,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alight by 616.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after buying an additional 4,990,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 500.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after buying an additional 4,282,526 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,688,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,383,000 after buying an additional 3,329,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALIT. TheStreet downgraded Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,590.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,590.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Alight Stock Performance

NYSE:ALIT opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Alight Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

