Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.71 Million Stock Holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of Elme Communities worth $15,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $304,764,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $160,800,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $42,072,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the second quarter valued at about $34,657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $34,355,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

ELME opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -118.03%.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

