Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.93 Million Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Vista Outdoor worth $15,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

