Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.94 Million Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.45% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after buying an additional 166,320 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,605,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 125,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,624,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,514.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,276.05 and a 12 month high of $1,617.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,501.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,478.55.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

