Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Marten Transport worth $15,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 57.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 9.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 490,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 41,357 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

MRTN stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $23.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $279.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

