Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,556 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of Peabody Energy worth $15,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 397,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,950,736 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $203,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,191,556 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $184,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,026 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $159,105,000 after purchasing an additional 649,904 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,474,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:BTU opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

