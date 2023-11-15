Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $15,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $251,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
VV opened at $205.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.80. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.80 and a 12 month high of $210.35.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
