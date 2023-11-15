Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $15,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $251,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

VV opened at $205.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.80. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.80 and a 12 month high of $210.35.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.