Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 3,539 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of Ryerson worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ryerson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,321,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,279,000 after purchasing an additional 32,746 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Stock Performance

RYI opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.78. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $44.70.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 27.24%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $115,208.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,459.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $115,208.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,459.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $639,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,998,212.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,041 shares of company stock worth $1,047,409 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

