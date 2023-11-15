Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 594,405 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,405 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $15,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $118,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,973.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $501,340 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

