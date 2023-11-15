Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $15,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $83.07 and a 1-year high of $101.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

