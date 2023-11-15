Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.39.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

