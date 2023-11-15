Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $15,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Ossiam raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $127,403,016.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,525,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,213,729.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $311,854.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $127,403,016.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,525,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,213,729.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

