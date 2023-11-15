Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Middlesex Water worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 42.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 35.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $95.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 67.93%.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Stories

