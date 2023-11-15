Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,102 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of AXIS Capital worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,984,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 84.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the second quarter valued at $323,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

