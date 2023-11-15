Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,464 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of CTS worth $15,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CTS by 140.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in CTS by 39.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Up 5.7 %

CTS opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.55 million for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTS

CTS Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.