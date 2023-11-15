Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,754 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,754 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of Photronics worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,165,000 after acquiring an additional 187,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,485,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after acquiring an additional 59,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLAB

Photronics Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.