Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,281 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,281 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of NBT Bancorp worth $15,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 7.4 %

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $135.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

