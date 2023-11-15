Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 224 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Kadant worth $14,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $432,198.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $432,198.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $87,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108 shares in the company, valued at $23,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,693 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kadant

Kadant Price Performance

KAI opened at $260.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.72 and a 200 day moving average of $215.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.02 and a fifty-two week high of $260.28.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $244.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.80 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Kadant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.