Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,559 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of CorVel worth $15,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,475,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $214.21 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $136.22 and a 12 month high of $228.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.54 and a 200-day moving average of $203.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,715,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,720. Insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

