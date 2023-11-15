Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,565 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of Owens & Minor worth $15,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $880,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $222,576.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at $728,399.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $96,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $640,936.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $222,576.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at $728,399.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.35. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMI. TheStreet cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

