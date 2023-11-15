Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 46,735 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of Central Garden & Pet worth $14,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,734,000 after buying an additional 208,945 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $451,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,081.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,946 shares in the company, valued at $120,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $451,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,081.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

