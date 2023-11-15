Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,811 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Dynavax Technologies worth $14,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 34,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $523,203.57. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $595,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Robert Janssen sold 34,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $523,203.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,627 shares of company stock worth $2,092,122. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

