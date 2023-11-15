Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,650 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 539,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Par Pacific worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARR. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PARR opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PARR. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

