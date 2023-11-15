Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 75,869 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 75,869 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of Kosmos Energy worth $14,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KOS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 38.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

