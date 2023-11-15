Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE:BERY opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

