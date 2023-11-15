BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BlackBerry by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,205,000 after buying an additional 923,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,430,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackBerry by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackBerry by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

