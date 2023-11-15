BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 223,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 264,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 177.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 164,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 105,310 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 148,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,424.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,143,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,840,606.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,369,099 shares of company stock valued at $35,894,308.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

