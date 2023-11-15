BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

