BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
BWA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.27.
BorgWarner Stock Up 3.1 %
BorgWarner Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.
