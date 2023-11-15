Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$285.00 at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$280.00 to C$285.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$271.50.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$246.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$242.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$242.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.03. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$197.66 and a 1 year high of C$256.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

