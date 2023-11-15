Brandon F. Lombardi Sells 9,189 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $524,000. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $1,983,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $349,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $35,068,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $787,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.