Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of Brinker International worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brinker International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,817,000 after purchasing an additional 642,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $12,182,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 557,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $11,259,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Brinker International stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

