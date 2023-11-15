Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Brookfield Renewable worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 76.9% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 1.08. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -275.50%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

