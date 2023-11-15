Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Certara were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Certara by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,466,000 after purchasing an additional 626,267 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 4.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,026,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,416,000 after purchasing an additional 294,183 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 19.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,877,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,494,000 after purchasing an additional 626,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Certara by 92.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Certara Trading Up 11.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERT

Certara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.